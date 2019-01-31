Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Paul was attacked over a gardening faux pas

Senator Rand Paul has been awarded more than $580,000 (£441,000) after his neighbour attacked him and broke six of his ribs in a gardening dispute.

Rene Boucher, 60, pleaded guilty to attacking the senator in November 2017.

The argument arose over the Republican's habit of leaving garden waste on the border of their properties in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

A court awarded the senator $375,000 in punitive damages, $200,000 for pain and nearly $8,000 for medical costs.

Mr Boucher's lawyer said his client would appeal against the decision.

He had already received a $10,000 fine and a 30-day prison term last June.

In a tweet, Mr Paul said the lawsuit was "about all of us and what we find acceptable as a society".

Mr Paul, the junior senator for Kentucky, is a Tea Party supporter and ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 .

The attack however was not politically motivated.

Mr Boucher said he had become irritated by the way the conservative senator left garden waste near the grounds of his home.

When he saw Mr Paul blowing leaves onto his lawn, Mr Boucher ran over and tackled him to the ground.

The senator reportedly told the court that after the attack "the thought crossed my mind that I may never get up from this lawn again".

Mr Paul had reportedly sought up to $1 million in punitive damages and $500,000 in compensation.

