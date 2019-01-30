Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Malaysia Goodson, 22, fell down the stairs at the 7th Avenue station at 53rd Street

A 22-year-old mother has died after falling down the stairs at a New York subway station while carrying her daughter's pram.

Malaysia Goodson was found on the platform of 7th Avenue Station at 53rd Street on Monday evening, police said.

Her one-year-old daughter, Rhylee, was found conscious and treated at the scene. She was not seriously injured and is with family.

The incident has again raised the issue of accessibility on the city's subway.

Ms Goodson was pronounced dead at Mt Sinai West hospital.

She was reportedly born in New York but lived in Stamford, Connecticut.

Her brother Dieshe told Connecticut News 12 his sister had been shopping in the city and had "a lot of bags and the baby in the stroller".

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking incident," Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) spokesman Shams Tarek said.

While authorities are investigating the cause, Mr Tarek said, "we know how important it is to improve accessibility in our system."

Only 24% of New York's 472 subway stations are ranked as accessible, according to a report by New York City comptroller Scott Stringer - the lowest rate in the country.

There is no lift at the 7th Avenue station, the New York Times reports.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Ms Goodson's daughter.

