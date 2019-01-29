Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Workers remove ice from an aeroplane in Chicago, which is expected to be one of the worst affected cities

The US will shiver this week in a once-in-a-generation deep freeze, forecasters warn.

The most extreme arctic blasts, caused by a spinning pool of cold air known as the polar vortex, could bring temperatures as low as -46C (-50F).

Weather officials in the state of Iowa have warned people to "avoid taking deep breaths, and to minimise talking" if they do go outside.

States of emergency have been declared from Wisconsin down to Alabama.

John Gagan, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist, said: "The intensity of this cold air, I would say, is once in a generation."

The NWS is warning that frostbite is possible within just 10 minutes of being outside in such extreme temperatures.

Thousands of schools, predominantly in the Midwest, have been closed and more than 1,000 flights have been cancelled.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Motorists have been told to pack extra supplies and to take extra care when travelling

