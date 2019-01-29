Image copyright BBC News /Toronto police Image caption Clockwise from upper left: Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Soroush Mahmudi

A Canadian landscaper has pleaded guilty to killing eight men who went missing between 2010-17 in Toronto.

Bruce McArthur, 67, was arrested last January and charged in the deaths of two men, and police subsequently charged him in six other cases as they continued to uncover evidence in their investigation.

Many of his victims were immigrants or refugees from South Asia or the Middle East, coming from Afghanistan, Turkey, Sri Lanka and Iran.

Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention Director Haran Vijayanathan, who has been speaking on behalf of many victims' families since his arrest, said that the guilty plea has been good for "closure".

Who were McArthur's eight victims?

Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40

Navaratnam was McArthur's first victim. The 40-year-old had moved to Canada from Sri Lanka in the 1990s and settled into life in the city's Gay Village.

"His laugh was just ridiculous," Jodi Becker, a bartender at Zipperz and close friend of Navaratnam's, told the Toronto Star after he went missing. "If Skanda started laughing, everybody started laughing, even if nothing was funny."

When he disappeared in September 2010, abandoning a new puppy alone in his apartment, his friends called police.

According to court documents, police found a bracelet belonging to Navaratnam in McArthur's bedroom during their investigation.

Abdulbasir Faizi, 42

Faizi's disappearance in December 2010, along with that of Navaratnam and Majeed Kayhan, who went missing in 2012, prompted Toronto police to launch missing persons task force Project Houston, which was shuttered after 18 months.

Originally from Iran, Faizi, was married and a father of two. He divided his life between the Toronto suburb of Brampton where he lived and his social life in the Gay Village downtown.

His family reported him missing, but because they didn't know his ties to the Village, his disappearance largely flew under the radar of Toronto's LGBT community.

His car was found abandoned "near a home that Mr McArthur had access to at the time of the killing", court documents released on Tuesday state.

Image copyright Toronto Police Service Image caption Project Houston

Majeed Kayhan, 58

Like Faizi, Kayhan was believed to have led two separate lives - one with his family and one in the Village.

An Afghan immigrant, Kayhan had a wife and children and also frequented many of the bars in the Village and kept an apartment in the area. His adult son reported him missing in the autumn of 2012 when he could no longer reach him.

Police believe he was killed around 18 October 2012.

Soroush Mahmudi, 50

Family reported Mahmudi missing in 2015, and the 50-year-old was also married.

Police believe he was killed in August 2015 and found a coat with his DNA on it in McArthur's van during their investigation.

Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37

The 37-year-old is reported to have come to Canada on the MV Sun Sea in 2010, a ship carrying almost 500 Sri Lankan asylum seekers that arrived in Canadian waters that summer.

According to the CBC, his refugee claim was refused and one friend thought he may have been hiding from Canadian authorities when he saw family members posting online saying they were looking for him.

Police have said it is not clear how Kanagaratnam came into contact with McArthur given he had no clear ties to Toronto's Village.

Evidence suggests he was killed in January 2016.

Dean Lisowick, 47

Lisowick was McArthur's sixth victim, but unlike the others killed by McArthur, he was never reported missing to police.

The 47-year-old was often found staying in homeless shelters in Toronto and worked in the sex trade.

His name was added in February 2018 to Toronto Homeless Memorial, which remembers those who have died as a result of homelessness in the city.

He has been described as "a gentle man" who was "loved by a great many people".

He is believed to have been killed sometime around late April 2016.

McArthur kept some of Lisowick's jewelry, which police later found in his apartment, according to court documents.

Image copyright Toronto Police Services Image caption Police are investigating the murders of Selim Esen, left, and Andrew Kinsman

Selim Esen, 44

Originally from Turkey, Esen came to Canada in 2013. He disappeared from his home near the Village in April 2017.

"He was very friendly, kind hearted, open, independent-minded and curious, passionate about learning new things, gardening, exploring new places and meeting new people," Esen's brothers said in a family statement in June.

"His tender and kind humanity came before everything else."

McArthur kept a notebook owned by Esen, which police later found in the serial killer's apartment.

Andrew Kinsman, 49

The first two charges laid against McArthur by police a year ago was for the murders of Kinsman and Esen.

It was Kinsman's disappearance in June 2017 that sparked a community-wide search and rekindled rumours of a serial killer in the Gay Village.

Kinsman was active in the city's LGBT community, and friends hung posters of the missing 49-year-old around the Village and nearby Cabbagetown when he went missing.

Soon after, police launched a task force, Project Prism, to investigate his and Esen's disappearance.

Police believe Kinsman was sexually involved with McArthur and found the entry "Bruce" in Kinsman's diary on June 26, 2017, the day police believe he was killed.