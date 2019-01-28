Image copyright Reuters Image caption The US announced charges against Huawei, several of its subsidiaries, and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou

The US Justice Department has filed 13 charges against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou.

Among the charges are accusations of bank and wire fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology from US company T Mobile.

Ms Meng was arrested in Canada last month on a US request for allegedly evading sanctions on Iran.

The case has strained relations between China, Canada and the US.

Both Ms Meng and Huawei deny the allegations.

US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross stated that the Huawei charges were "wholly separate" from ongoing trade negotiations with China.

These US charges come the day after Canada fired its ambassador to China, days after he publicly said the US extradition request for Ms Meng was flawed.