The US has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil firm PDVSA and urged the country's military to accept a peaceful power transfer.

National Security Adviser John Bolton said the action meant that President Nicolas Maduro and his allies could "no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people".

