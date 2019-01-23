Image copyright Reuters Image caption Actor Alec Baldwin appears in court in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Alec Baldwin has pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment for a fight over a New York City parking spot.

The 60-year-old US actor appeared in court charged with punching the man on 2 November during the dispute in front of his Manhattan apartment.

He agreed to take an anger management class and pay a $120 (£91) fine.

Mr Baldwin, who portrays President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, has been arrested for disorderly conduct before.

He initially faced a misdemeanour assault charge in this most recent case, though his lawyer said there was video evidence proving the actor had not punched the other driver, who US media have identified as 49-year-old Wojciech Cieszkowski.

As a part of Wednesday's guilty plea, Mr Baldwin will need to complete the anger management programme by 22 March, his next court date.

The dispute arose when the driver apparently took a parking spot that a member of Mr Baldwin's family had been holding for him.

The harassment violation Mr Baldwin pleaded guilty to is not technically a crime under New York law.

In 2014, the actor's anger issues led to a disorderly conduct citation and bike violation when he was caught riding his bicycle the wrong way and began swearing at the officers who stopped him.