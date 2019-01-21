World

In pictures: 'Super blood wolf moon'

  • 21 January 2019
A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is called a "Super Blood Wolf Moon" in San Diego, California Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The start of the total lunar eclipse seen in San Diego, California
Stargazers have been scanning the skies for sightings of a highly unusual lunar eclipse, which began on Sunday night.

During the spectacle, known as a "super blood wolf moon", the moon appears to glow red while seeming brighter and closer to Earth than normal.

The event was initially visible from North and South America, as well as areas of western Europe. In parts of the UK some clouds obscured the view.

The next total lunar eclipse is expected in two years, on 26 May 2021.

"A little bit of sunlight is refracted by the Earth's atmosphere and reaches the Moon, bending around the edges of the Earth," says Walter Freeman, an assistant teaching professor at Syracuse University in New York state.

"This small amount of red light still illuminates the Moon enough for us to see it."

The moon is seen beside "Victoria Alada" statue on the top of Metropoli building during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" in Madrid, Spain Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The total lunar eclipse, seen here from Madrid
A total lunar eclipse that is called a "Super Blood Wolf Moon" is seen from Encinitas, California Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The best time to see the totality of the eclipse was around 05:12 GMT
This kind of eclipse occurs when the Earth passes precisely between the Sun and the Moon.

In this situation, the Sun is behind the Earth, and the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow.

The eclipse began at 02:35 GMT on Monday and ended at 07:49 GMT, but the point of greatest eclipse occurred at 05:12 GMT.

A composite photo shows all the phases of the so-called Super Blood Wolf Moon total lunar eclipse on Sunday January 20, 2019 in Panama City. Image copyright AFP
Image caption All the phases of the so-called super blood wolf moon, seen here from Panama City
The rare celestial event gets the "super" part of its name from the fact that the Moon will be near its closest approach to the Earth - when it will be marginally bigger in the sky than usual.

The "wolf" part comes from the name given to full moons in January - "wolf moons".

Lunar eclipse
Image caption The celestial event, seen here from Brighton, UK, was later blocked by some clouds
The moon seen beside a quadriga on top of the Cinquantenaire arch in Brussels Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The moon seen beside a quadriga on top of the Cinquantenaire arch in Brussels
A view of the lunar eclipse above the St Elizabeth Church in Nuremberg, Germany Image copyright EPA
Image caption A view of the lunar eclipse above the St Elizabeth Church in Nuremberg, Germany

Many of you have been sending your photographs to the BBC. Here is a selection of your images:

Super blood wolf moon Image copyright Tom Starr
Image caption Armed with a 500mm lens and an all important cup of coffee, Tom Starr took this snap in his pyjamas at home in Speldhurst, Kent, England
Super blood wolf moon and church Image copyright Mike Simmans
Image caption Peter Simmans took this photo of the blood moon alongside All Saints Church in Brightlingsea, Essex, England
Super blood wolf moon through trees at night Image copyright Peter Alden
Image caption Peter Alden took this shot through the trees from outside his home in Seaford in East Sussex, England
Super blood wolf moon Image copyright Joe Sheridan
Image caption Joe Sheridan, who completed a photography degree three years ago aged 60, plans to enter this in the Washington Camera Club competition in the north east of England.
All pictures subject to copyright
