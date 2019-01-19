Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Noor Tagouri "misrepresentation and misidentification" was a constant problem for Muslims

Vogue magazine has apologised for misidentifying Muslim American journalist Noor Tagouri as a Pakistani actress in its February issue.

The 24-year-old said she was "heartbroken and devastated" after discovering that Noor Bukhari's name had been printed next to her picture.

Tagouri said "misrepresentation and misidentification" was a constant problem for Muslims in the US.

She has received widespread support on social media for speaking out.

On Instagram, the journalist and activist shared a video captured by her husband of the moment she opened the issue for the first time.

Initially, there is excitement. "That's so cool! I'm freaking out."

Then, when she notices the mistake, she says: "Hold on, hold on". She appears incredulous, closes the magazine and says: "Are you kidding?"

In the post, Tagouri said appearing in the magazine was one of her dreams and that she "never, EVER" expected this from a publication that she respected "SO much".

"I have been misrepresented and misidentified MULTIPLE times in media publications - to the point of putting my life in danger," she added.

"And as much as I work to fight this, there are moments like this where I feel defeated."

Last year, her pictures were used to illustrate stories about Noor Salman, the wife of the gunman responsible for a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, CNN reports.

Tagouri has appeared on Ted talks and campaigns and in 2016 became the first Muslim to appear on Playboy magazine wearing a hijab.

Vogue said it was "sincerely sorry for the mistake".

"We were thrilled at the chance to photograph Tagouri and shine a light on the important work she does, and to have misidentified her is a painful misstep," the magazine said.

"We also understand that there is a larger issue of misidentification in media - especially among nonwhite subjects. We will try to be more thoughtful and careful in our work going forward, and we apologize for any embarrassment this has caused Tagouri and Bukhari."

But some on social media criticised Vogue's apology, too, pointing to the use of the phrase "nonwhite subjects" to refer to people of colour.

Speaking to CNN, Tagouri said: "I'm so grateful and humbled by the support and conversation this has started.

"This wasn't about ME being misidentified and represented - it was about all marginalized people who are constantly an afterthought and not truly seen."