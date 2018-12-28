Image copyright PA Image caption Michelle Obama finished second to Hillary Clinton three times

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has ended Hillary Clinton's 17-year run as America's most admired woman.

Mrs Clinton, ex-presidential candidate, secretary of state and first lady, came third in the annual Gallup poll, with talk-show host Oprah Winfrey in second.

The Queen finished in the top 10 for the 50th time, Gallup said.

Former President Barack Obama was most admired man for the 11th year in a row. President Donald Trump finished second for the fourth consecutive year.

The poll has been carried out every year since 1946, with the exception of 1976.

The 1,025 adults surveyed were asked to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world whom they admire the most.

Most Admired Woman

Michelle Obama - 15%

Oprah Winfrey - 5%

Hillary Clinton - 4%

Melania Trump - 4%

Queen Elizabeth II - 2%

Most Admired Man

Barack Obama - 19%

Donald Trump - 13%

George W Bush - 2%

Pope Francis - 2%

Bill Gates 1%

Figures: Gallup

Mrs Clinton, a former US Democratic senator and secretary of state who ran for the White House in 2016, has come top of the list 22 times including the past 17 years in a row.

Although Oprah Winfrey has never finished top she has been second on 14 occasions.

If Mr Obama comes top again next year he will tie with the record holder - former president Dwight Eisenhower who won the most admired man title 12 times, Gallup said.

Mr Trump is, so far, one of only two presidents not to have won the title while in office, the other being Gerald Ford.

Gallup said the survey, which was carried out between 3-12 December, had a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.