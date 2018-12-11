The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has been granted bail by a Canadian court.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, could be extradited to the US to face fraud charges linked to the alleged violation of sanctions on Iran.

A judge in Vancouver set bail at C$10m (£6m; $7.4m) including C$7m in cash.

Ms Meng was arrested in Vancouver on 1 December. Her detention has angered China and threatened to worsen its trade war with the US.

At the three-day hearing in Vancouver, her lawyers sought to provide guarantees that she would not pose a flight risk if granted bail. The application was opposed by Canadian prosecutors.

Ms Meng, 46, has denied wrongdoing and said she will contest the allegations.

