Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cohen once famously vowed he would take a bullet for Mr Trump

US President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen should serve a "substantial" jail term for crimes including tax evasion, prosecutors say.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to crimes including violating finance laws during the 2016 election by handling hush money for Mr Trump's alleged lovers.

He has also admitted lying to Congress about a Trump property deal.

He is one of a number of Trump aides investigated amid a probe into alleged Russian collusion in the election.

Cohen has been co-operating with the investigation overseen by special counsel Robert Mueller.

However, while prosecutors in New York accepted this should be taken into account in sentencing, it should only bring a "modest" reduction on the guidelines of four to five years.

Mr Mueller will not seek any additional sentence beyond the New York prosecutors' recommendation, a court filing by the special counsel's office said.

The New York prosecutors' submission said: "Cohen, an attorney and businessman, committed four distinct federal crimes over a period of several years.

"He was motivated to do so by personal greed, and repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends."