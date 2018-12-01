US & Canada

George Bush Senior dies at the age of 94

  • 1 December 2018
Former President George H.W. Bush smiles as he listens to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak as he met with Bush to pick up his formal endorsement in Houston March 29, 2012 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption George HW Bush in 2012

Former US President George HW Bush has died at the age of 94, his son George W Bush has announced.

George Bush Sr, as he was known, passed away on Friday evening, a spokesperson said on behalf of the family.

He was the 41st US president between 1989 and 1993, after serving two terms as vice-president to Ronald Reagan.

Despite achieving popularity ratings of 90%, he was accused of neglecting domestic affairs and was defeated by Bill Clinton in the 1992 election.

He was a World War Two aviator and Texan oil tycoon before entering politics in 1964 as a Republican.

In April, he was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit with an infection, a week after the death of his wife Barbara.

