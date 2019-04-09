Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mueller report: One summary, two interpretations

Donald Trump called it a "complete and total exoneration".

While the public has not yet seen the conclusions drawn by special counsel Robert Mueller over possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the president himself feels exonerated.

But there are other legal troubles dogging his presidency, family and businesses.

In New York and Washington, the list of inquiries into the Trump world is expanding - any of which could produce serious headaches for the president.

Here's a look at the latest collection of eyeballs scrutinising the president - and what it all could mean.