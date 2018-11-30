Image copyright CBS News Image caption KTVA's newsroom in Anchorage was seriously damaged in the quake

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck Alaska, causing people to run from buildings and prompting a tsunami alert for coastal areas of the state.

The quake was centred about 7 miles (11km) north of Anchorage, the largest city in the state, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

A series of aftershocks were recorded following the initial shock, which had a depth of 40.9km, the USGS said.

Around 300,000 people live in Anchorage with 100,000 in the surrounding area.

The earthquake was reported at 08.29 local time (17.29 GMT), the USGS added. One of the more powerful aftershocks that followed minutes later had a magnitude of 5.7.

The tsunami warning issued for the Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula regions has now been cancelled.

Alaska's Governor Bill Walker has issued a declaration of disaster.

Alaska's Governor Bill Walker has issued a declaration of disaster and has been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel and the Governor are working with emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe.

From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson officials are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings.



Governor Walker stated "My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the quake and is "monitoring damage reports".

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 and higher can cause, at minimum, considerable damage in normal structures and can destroy poorly constructed structures, according to the USGS.

Officials are encouraging people to use social media and text messages to contact loved ones as phone lines may be overwhelmed.

"Stay off phone lines if you possibly can, we need phone lines open," said Anchorage Fire Department Chief Jodie Hettrick. "Keep an eye on each other, check on your neighbours - especially if they are elderly or disabled."

There are currently no reports of casualties.

Police and fire teams are coordinating with Alaska State Troopers and National Guard, according to police chief Justin Doll.

Around 10,000 residents are currently without power and there have been some reports of building collapses.

Footage and images posted on social media showed products scattered across floors of supermarkets with shelves collapsed and lighting damaged.

The quake has also caused roads to break apart and other structures to collapse. Locals have also shared images of buildings on fire in the aftermath.

Air and rail travel has been disrupted by the quake as well. One of the state's largest internal airline services has suspended operations until midday, but the Anchorage Airport is still open.

Local resident Travis Starling told the BBC there is currently no power or water and most radio stations are off air as aftershocks continue.

Mr Starling said that at this time of year, the state sees only six hours of daylight - "We're fortunate on timing... this happened just at sunrise."

"The aftershocks of the one today have been worse than any earthquake I've ever been in before," he said.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin tweeted that her home was damaged in the quake.

The largest quake in US history occurred in Anchorage in 1964. The magnitude 9.2 quake was the second-largest ever measured, worldwide, and devastated the region.

Earthquakes are common in Alaska, which is part of the Ring of Fire region - a string of volcanoes, earthquake sites and tectonic plates around the Pacific stretching from South America to New Zealand.

Most of Alaska's quakes take place deep beneath the earth or far out at sea and do not cause major issues.