The US is marking its annual Thanksgiving Day holiday with parades and celebrations.

The day - originally a way of giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year - is also being celebrated by Americans around the world.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thousands of people lined the streets in New York for the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It was the coldest Thanksgiving Day in New York since 1901, the National Weather Service reported, but enthusiasm was undimmed

Image copyright AFP Image caption Huge balloons entertained the crowds. A strong breeze buffeted them around but was not too gusty for organisers to have to ground them

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Motown legend Diana Ross rode on one of the many floats

Image copyright Reuters Image caption US troops in Afghanistan tucked into a traditional roast turkey dinner - with all the trimmings

Image copyright AFP Image caption Sandwiches and fruit were laid on when President Donald Trump visited members of the Coast Guard near his home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day morning

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The families of seasonal farm workers were served a meal in the annual Thanksgiving in the Park gathering in Immokalee, Florida. Volunteers handed out food and provisions to about 1,500 people

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The holiday celebrates the Pilgrims' first harvest in what is now the state of Massachusetts. After the pilgrims left England and before they headed to America, they lived in the Dutch city of Leiden, which holds a Thanksgiving Day service at the historic Pieterskerk every year with some participants in period costume

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On a more sombre note, hundreds of volunteers are spending Thanksgiving combing through the ruins of homes destroyed by wildfires in California. The fires killed 83 people in and around the town of Paradise

