US & Canada

In pictures: America celebrates Thanksgiving Day

  • 22 November 2018

The US is marking its annual Thanksgiving Day holiday with parades and celebrations.

The day - originally a way of giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year - is also being celebrated by Americans around the world.

A Pillsbury Doughboy is carried down 6th Avenue during the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, November 22, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Thousands of people lined the streets in New York for the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Presentational white space
People participate along 6th Avenue in the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, U.S., November 22, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption It was the coldest Thanksgiving Day in New York since 1901, the National Weather Service reported, but enthusiasm was undimmed
Presentational white space
92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018, in New York Image copyright AFP
Image caption Huge balloons entertained the crowds. A strong breeze buffeted them around but was not too gusty for organisers to have to ground them
Presentational white space
Diana Ross rides a float down 6th Avenue during the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, U.S., November 22, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Motown legend Diana Ross rode on one of the many floats
Presentational white space
US Army soldier serves Thanksgiving meal to comrades at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan November 22, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption US troops in Afghanistan tucked into a traditional roast turkey dinner - with all the trimmings
Presentational white space
US President Donald Trump poses as he visits with personnel at US Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Sandwiches and fruit were laid on when President Donald Trump visited members of the Coast Guard near his home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day morning
Presentational white space
Children receive food at the annual Thanksgiving in the Park gathering where residents of the farm worker community of Immokalee are provided with a free Thanksgiving meal on November 22, 2018 in Immokalee, Florida Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The families of seasonal farm workers were served a meal in the annual Thanksgiving in the Park gathering in Immokalee, Florida. Volunteers handed out food and provisions to about 1,500 people
Presentational white space
Thanksgiving celebration ceremony In Leiden, Netherlands. 22 Nov 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The holiday celebrates the Pilgrims' first harvest in what is now the state of Massachusetts. After the pilgrims left England and before they headed to America, they lived in the Dutch city of Leiden, which holds a Thanksgiving Day service at the historic Pieterskerk every year with some participants in period costume
Presentational white space
A handwritten sign is seen on a telephone pole on the road to Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On a more sombre note, hundreds of volunteers are spending Thanksgiving combing through the ruins of homes destroyed by wildfires in California. The fires killed 83 people in and around the town of Paradise
Presentational white space

All photos subject to copyright.

Related Topics