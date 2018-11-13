The town of Paradise in Butte County in northern California has been engulfed by the deadliest wildfire in the state's history.
Thousands of the town's structures were completely destroyed in just a matter of hours as the blaze, named the Camp Fire, tore through the area.
Before and after images across the community show the extent of its destruction.
Local homes
The wooded community, set close to the Sierra Nevada mountains, was particularly popular among retirees.
The Ridgewood Mobile Home Park was among the areas almost completely flattened by the fire.
The town's mayor has estimated that 80-90% of the town's neighbourhoods were destroyed in the fire.
Some residents have took to social media to share what little was left of their own homes upon their return.
Paradise Elementary School
One of the town's two elementary schools was totally destroyed by the Camp Fire.
Local businesses
Officials say that on top of thousands of homes, more than 250 local commercial buildings have fallen victim.
Other premises destroyed include a church, a bowling alley, a museum and local fast-food chains.
Local roads
The town's Skyway road was the main route out for people urgently trying to escape the town as the fire closed in.
