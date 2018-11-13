Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some residents who fled the town have described it as "apocalyptic"

The town of Paradise in Butte County in northern California has been engulfed by the deadliest wildfire in the state's history.

Thousands of the town's structures were completely destroyed in just a matter of hours as the blaze, named the Camp Fire, tore through the area.

Before and after images across the community show the extent of its destruction.

Local homes

The wooded community, set close to the Sierra Nevada mountains, was particularly popular among retirees.

The Ridgewood Mobile Home Park was among the areas almost completely flattened by the fire.

Image copyright Google Street View Image caption The scenic park, which had 97 plots, was built decades ago

Image copyright LA Times via Getty Image caption Reports say some of its elderly residents remain missing

The town's mayor has estimated that 80-90% of the town's neighbourhoods were destroyed in the fire.

Some residents have took to social media to share what little was left of their own homes upon their return.

Paradise Elementary School

One of the town's two elementary schools was totally destroyed by the Camp Fire.

Image copyright Google Street View

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP Image caption School officials have said children will be taught elsewhere in the county

Image copyright AFP

Local businesses

Officials say that on top of thousands of homes, more than 250 local commercial buildings have fallen victim.

Image copyright Google Street View Image caption A local Black Bear diner was among the businesses destroyed

Image copyright AFP Image caption On the diner's Facebook page, its owners asked for people to keep the community in its hearts.

Image copyright Google Street View

Image copyright AFP Image caption A local antiques shop nearby was also left as a burned out shell

Image copyright Google Street View Image caption Mamma Celeste's was a local pizzeria that had only been open six months

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On its Facebook page its owners said they were grieving along with the whole town

Other premises destroyed include a church, a bowling alley, a museum and local fast-food chains.

Image copyright Google Street View

Image copyright AFP

Local roads

The town's Skyway road was the main route out for people urgently trying to escape the town as the fire closed in.

Image copyright Google Street View Image caption Terrified evacuees have spoken of bumper-to-bumper traffic along its path

Image copyright Reuters Image caption After the fire, hundreds of vehicles were photographed abandoned

Image copyright EPA Image caption Some of the vehicles were burned out completely

