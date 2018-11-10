Image copyright EPA Image caption Demonstrators had earlier gathered outside Florida's elections office to demand a recount

Florida has ordered a machine recount of votes for state governor and senator following Tuesday's closely fought mid-term elections, officials say.

Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner said that as unofficial results in both races had fallen within a margin of 0.5%, a recount was required by law.

The two ballots are among the most important yet to be decided.

US President Donald Trump responded to the news by accusing Democrats of trying to "steal" the elections.

In the race for Florida's Senate seat, unofficial results revealed a gap of just 0.15% between the votes for Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott.

Democrat Andrew Gillum had already conceded the state governorship, but Ron DeSantis' lead for the Republicans later narrowed to 0.41%.

After the recount was announced, Mr Gillum said: "I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote."

Mr Trump had earlier said there was "a lot of dishonesty" over contested votes.

He added that Florida's Broward County local election supervisor Brenda Snipes, a Democrat, had a "horrible history" of "finding votes out of nowhere".

Some candidates have already launched legal action - Mr Scott, who claimed victory on Tuesday, is suing officials over an election recount, while Mr Nelson is suing over uncounted ballots - and there have also been a number of protests outside the elections office.

Mr Trump told reporters on Friday, before leaving for Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, he believed that Mr Scott had clearly won the election.

The president said he would send his lawyers to Florida "to expose the fraud", calling the Nelson campaign's recount lawyer Marc Elias an election stealer.

As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don't worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Florida has a history with close elections. In 2000, George W Bush and Al Gore faced an impasse with the presidential vote hanging in the balance amid weeks of legal wrangling.

Mr Gore's fate was finally sealed by a US Supreme Court ruling that said in essence that time had run out for recounts in the crucial state, granting Mr Bush the presidency.