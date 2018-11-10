US & Canada

In pictures: California burns as wildfires ravage state

  • 10 November 2018
A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water on a home next to a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California

Fierce wildfires are burning through Northern and Southern California - destroying buildings and forcing more than 250,000 residents to flee.

Evacuation orders were put in place in several towns and cities as winds of up to 50mph (80km/h) fanned three major blazes.

In the north, a deadly wildfire called Camp Fire has destroyed the town of Paradise.

Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in the south have ripped through areas west of Los Angeles like the beach resort of Malibu, which is home to many Hollywood stars.

Among the towns to receive evacuation orders was Thousand Oaks, where a gunman killed 12 people in the busy Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday.

A vineyard burns overnight during a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, California
A vineyard near Thousand Oaks burned overnight
Los Angeles County firefighter looks on as the out of control Woolsey Fire explodes behind a house in the West Hills neighborhood
Firefighters have been struggling to contain the wildfires, which are being stoked by strong winds
Strong winds blow embers from burning houses during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018
Tens of thousands of people were evacuated ahead of Woolsey Fire's arrival in Ventura County

Thousands of residents packed the Pacific Coast Highway to head south or take refuge on beaches, along with their horses and other pets.

The Woolsey Fire, which started on Thursday, has charred some 35,000 acres (14,200 hectares) around Los Angeles.

On Friday, the flames jumped Highway 101 and headed into coastal areas.

Flames from a wildfire are seen in Calabasas, California
A dog watches from a car as flames approach during the Woolsey Fire
A woman reacts as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, California,
Entire homes, businesses and a hospital have been destroyed in California

"Fire is now burning out of control and headed into populated areas of Malibu," officials said. "All residents must evacuate now."

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who evacuated the area with her family earlier, said on Twitter parts of the home she shares with husband Kanye West in Calabasas was destroyed.

A helicopter makes a water drop as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu
The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, California
A house burns during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, 9 November 2018
The burning remains of a home in Malibu
Smoke from a wildfire is seen in Calabasas, California
Smoke plumes could be seen in Calabasas, where Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West live
An image taken by DigitalGlobe's WorldView-3 satellite shows a Shortwave Infrared image of the deadly Camp Fire near Paradise, California, 9 November 2018
A satellite image shows the deadly Camp Fire near Paradise, California

