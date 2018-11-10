Image copyright Getty Images

Fierce wildfires are burning through Northern and Southern California - destroying buildings and forcing more than 250,000 residents to flee.

Evacuation orders were put in place in several towns and cities as winds of up to 50mph (80km/h) fanned three major blazes.

In the north, a deadly wildfire called Camp Fire has destroyed the town of Paradise.

Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in the south have ripped through areas west of Los Angeles like the beach resort of Malibu, which is home to many Hollywood stars.

Among the towns to receive evacuation orders was Thousand Oaks, where a gunman killed 12 people in the busy Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A vineyard near Thousand Oaks burned overnight

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Firefighters have been struggling to contain the wildfires, which are being stoked by strong winds

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tens of thousands of people were evacuated ahead of Woolsey Fire's arrival in Ventura County

Thousands of residents packed the Pacific Coast Highway to head south or take refuge on beaches, along with their horses and other pets.

The Woolsey Fire, which started on Thursday, has charred some 35,000 acres (14,200 hectares) around Los Angeles.

On Friday, the flames jumped Highway 101 and headed into coastal areas.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Entire homes, businesses and a hospital have been destroyed in California

"Fire is now burning out of control and headed into populated areas of Malibu," officials said. "All residents must evacuate now."

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who evacuated the area with her family earlier, said on Twitter parts of the home she shares with husband Kanye West in Calabasas was destroyed.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The burning remains of a home in Malibu

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Smoke plumes could be seen in Calabasas, where Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West live

Image copyright EPA Image caption A satellite image shows the deadly Camp Fire near Paradise, California

All images are subject to copyright.