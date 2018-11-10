In pictures: California burns as wildfires ravage state
Fierce wildfires are burning through Northern and Southern California - destroying buildings and forcing more than 250,000 residents to flee.
Evacuation orders were put in place in several towns and cities as winds of up to 50mph (80km/h) fanned three major blazes.
In the north, a deadly wildfire called Camp Fire has destroyed the town of Paradise.
Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in the south have ripped through areas west of Los Angeles like the beach resort of Malibu, which is home to many Hollywood stars.
Among the towns to receive evacuation orders was Thousand Oaks, where a gunman killed 12 people in the busy Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday.
Thousands of residents packed the Pacific Coast Highway to head south or take refuge on beaches, along with their horses and other pets.
The Woolsey Fire, which started on Thursday, has charred some 35,000 acres (14,200 hectares) around Los Angeles.
On Friday, the flames jumped Highway 101 and headed into coastal areas.
"Fire is now burning out of control and headed into populated areas of Malibu," officials said. "All residents must evacuate now."
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who evacuated the area with her family earlier, said on Twitter parts of the home she shares with husband Kanye West in Calabasas was destroyed.
