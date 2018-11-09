Image copyright Broward County Sheriff's Office Image caption Cesar Sayoc was arrested last month in Florida after a massive manhunt

US prosecutors have brought new charges against a Florida man accused of mounting a mail-bombing campaign against critics of President Trump.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, now faces 30 criminal counts including using weapons of mass destruction. If found guilty, he could be jailed for life.

Mail bombs were sent to figures including ex-President Barack Obama, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and actor Robert de Niro.

None of the devices detonated.

Mr Sayoc, who was arrested on 26 October after a massive manhunt in Florida, is being held in detention in New York without bail.

He had previously charged with five counts, carrying a maximum jail sentence of 48 years.

President Trump called the mail bomb campaign "despicable".

The incidents came less than two weeks before the 6 November mid-term elections, with politics highly polarised.