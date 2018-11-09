Thousand Oaks: Who are the victims?

Image copyright Various Image caption Justin Meek, Cody Coffman and Alaina Housley are among those killed in the Thousand Oaks shooting

A "community filled with sorrow", "our hearts are broken", "heart-wrenching".

These are some of the ways the friends and families of the 12 people killed in a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California described the loss of their loved ones.

Information about those who were killed continues to emerge. This is what we know so far.

Cody Coffman

Cody Coffman, 22, went to the Borderline Bar and Grill most Wednesday nights to line dance.

Cody's father, Jeff Coffman, confirmed that his son had been killed in the shooting - "his name is Cody Coffman and he is my first born son," he told reporters.

"Cody was the big brother that my kids need," Mr Coffman said, fighting tears.

Media caption Jason Coffman: The last thing I said was 'Son, I love you."

Mr Coffman said that Cody was preparing to join the US Army.

Justin Meek

Justin Meek, 23, was one of those killed at the country music night on Wednesday.

California Lutheran University confirmed that Mr Meek, a recent graduate of the university, was "one of the precious lives cut short in this tragedy".

University President Chris Kimball said Mr Meek "heroically saved lives in the incident".

The University said the "community is filled with sorrow", and that it "wraps its arms around the Meek family and other families, and around every member of this community of caring".

Mr Meek was also a keen singer and musician.

Tony Duran, owner of Goode Time Productions who employed My Meek as a singer told USA Today Mr Meek was "one of the sweetest guys in the world".

"It was his dream to sing at Club 33 at Disneyland and that's never going to happen," Mr Duran said. "That's never going to happen - all because of the stupid choice that killer made that robbed so many people of hearing Justin Meek's beautiful voice. It's senseless."

Alaina Housley

"Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner."

These are the words of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housely who confirmed that their niece Alaina Housley, 18, was one of those killed in the shooting.

"Our hearts are broken," the couple told ABC News.

Sergeant Ron Helus

Sergeant Helus was set to retire next year, after 29 years of service with the Ventura Country Sheriff's Department.

He was one of the first on the scene, and was shot several times.

He later died in hospital.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean paid tribute to Sergent Helus who he said "went in to save lives, to save other people".

"He was totally committed, he gave his all," Sheriff Dean continued, "and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."

Sean Adler

Sean Adler, 48, was working as a security guard at the bar when he was killed.

The former high school sports coach had recently opened a coffee shop and was working in the bar to help support his family. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Simi Valley Royal High School wrestling and football teams paid tribute on Facebook.

"He was positive, motivational, and truly wanted the best for the people around him," a post on the wrestling team's Facebook page said.

Daniel Manrique

Daniel Manrique, 33, was a former marine sergeant who worked for a charity helping veterans after leaving the military. He had recently been promoted.

His sister, Gladys Manrique Koscak, confirmed his death via Facebook on Thursday.

"It is with the most shattered and heavy heart that I'm writing this post to let everyone know that Daniel Manrique was at Borderline last night," she said.

"He was shot and killed in an absolutely senseless act of violence that we will never understand.

"He had spent his entire adult life, post-military service, helping veterans readjust to civilian life.

"He will forever be our hero, son, brother, and the best uncle anybody could ever ask for."

Telemachus Orfanos

Telemachus Orfanos, 27, had already survived one mass shooting - the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas which killed 58 people in 2017.

But little more than a year later he was killed in similar circumstances.

"He was killed last night at Borderline," his mother Susan Orfanos told the New York Times.

"He made it through Las Vegas, he came home. And he didn't come home last night, and the two words I want you to write are: gun control."

According to his Facebook profile, Telemachus Orfanos studied at Moorpark College before joining the US Navy.

Noel Sparks

Noel Sparks, 21, was a student at Moorpark College, according to her Facebook profile.

United Methodist Church Westlake Village confirmed her death on Thursday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we notify you that Noel Sparks was among the victims of last night's shooting," the church said.

Online, friends paid tribute to a "sweet, amazing soul".

Blake Dingman

Blake Dingman, 21, was in the bar with his friend Jake Dunham, who also died.

Posting on Instagram, Dingman's younger brother Aidan paid tribute to his sibling.

Along with his parents, he had raced to the scene when news of the shooting emerged.

"Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling," he wrote.

"I love you so much and I miss you more than you can imagine."

Jake Dunham

Jake Dunham, 21, lived in Newbury Park, California.

His father, Ken, told NBC Los Angeles he had gone to the bar to play pool with his friend.

Both Dingman and Dunham were keen off-road drivers.

No Sways Offroad organised a memorial off-road meet for Monday 12 November in honour of their "fallen brothers Blake and Jake".

"I know we're all heartbroken so let's send them off in a way they'd want," organisers wrote on Instagram.

Kristina Morisette

Kristina Morisette, 20, from Simi Valley, worked on the front desk at Borderline Bar and Grill.

Online, friends paid tribute to a "sweet soul" who "cared for everyone".