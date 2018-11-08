Image copyright Reuters Image caption The bar in Thousand Oaks is about 40 miles north-west of Los Angeles

Police are responding to reports of a mass shooting at bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

Police say at least six people, including one officer, were injured when gunfire broke out the Borderline Bar and Grill at about 23:20 local time on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear if there are any fatalities.

Footage broadcast on local media showed people being carried away from the scene, apparently with bullet wounds.

Police say they are still working to get the scene under control. They cannot yet confirm if the suspect is on the loose.

The bar was hosting a college country music night on Wednesday, according to its website.

Witnesses who were at the bar are describing a scene of panic.

Reports say the suspect may have used smoke grenades as well as a gun in the attack.

