Image copyright Reuters Image caption A White House staff member tried to grab the microphone from Jim Acosta at a press conference on Wednesday

The White House is suspending the credentials of a CNN journalist hours after a testy exchange with US President Donald Trump.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says a reporter's access was suspended because he put "his hands on a young woman".

Mr Acosta, chief White House correspondent for CNN, was called a "rude, terrible person" by Mr Trump at a press conference on Wednesday.

A staff member struggled with him for his microphone during the exchange.

In a tweet Mr Acosta says he was stopped by the Secret Service when he tried to re-enter the White House on Wednesday evening.

Video of the staff member trying to take the microphone from him quickly appeared online.

Ms Sanders, in a statement posted in a Twitter thread, said the White House would "never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job".

"The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it's an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration," she said.

"As a result of today's incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice."

In a later tweet, Mr Acosta said Ms Sanders' assertion he placed his hands on the woman was "a lie".

At the press conference, President Trump called Mr Acosta a "rude, terrible person" after the reporter challenged his recent assertions about a migrant caravan heading to the US from Central America.

It was at this point the female staff member attempted to take the microphone from Mr Acosta.

The president then told Mr Acosta to sit down and to put down his microphone.

"CNN should be ashamed of themselves, having you work for them," he said. "The way you treat Sarah Huckabee [Sanders] is horrible."