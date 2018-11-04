Image copyright Reuters Image caption Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic race was won by Accelerate and jockey Joel Rosari

A man has been arrested for drunkenly jumping on a horse and nearly making it to the track of the famous Kentucky Breeders' Cup, local media report.

The man "snuck into a restricted area", grabbed a horse and was "in the track entrance" before being stopped, local media quoted a police report as saying.

He was "manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages" and was "loud and disorderly" when asked to dismount, the Kentucky Herald Leader reports.

The Breeders' Cup is an annual event.

A horse called Accelerate romped to victory in the $6m Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Frankie Dettori rode Enable to success in the Breeders' Cup Turf race - becoming the first horse to win both a Breeders' Cup fixture and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The drunken rider has been named by local media as 24-year-old Michael Wells-Rody.

He has reportedly been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.