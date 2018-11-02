Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alec Baldwin is known for playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, among many other roles

US actor Alec Baldwin has been arrested in New York City, accused of punching a man in a fight over a parking spot.

A police department spokesperson told the BBC that the actor had been taken into custody and faced a probable charge of assault.

This is not 60-year-old Mr Baldwin's first run-in with the law - in 2014, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The actor starred in the movie Hunt for Red October and more recently in TV shows 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live.

The alleged altercation occurred in the West Village area of Manhattan on Friday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alec Baldwin on playing Trump: 'I'm channelling people's frustration'

US President Donald Trump, whom Mr Baldwin has portrayed on the comedy show Saturday Night Live, said when asked about the arrest: "I wish him luck."

Mr Baldwin has made headlines before for his anger issues.

New York police arrested him in May 2014 after he was caught riding his bicycle the wrong way in traffic and then became belligerent, swearing at the officers.

He was given summonses for the bike violation as well as disorderly conduct.

Mr Baldwin tweeted angrily about the incident, calling New York City "a mismanaged carnival of stupidity" and naming the officer who arrested him.

In 2013, he was suspended from his MSNBC talk show Up Late for using an anti-gay slur when arguing with a photographer in New York City.

The actor later issued an apology, saying he "did not intend to hurt or offend anyone" with his word choice.

Following the incident, his daughter Ireland also defended him on Twitter, saying that "for someone who has battled with anger management issues, my dad has grown tremendously".

Mr Baldwin and his daughter have had a tense relationship in the past.

He apologised publically in 2007 for calling his then-11-year-old daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" in a voicemail after the message went viral online.

In 2011, Mr Baldwin was kicked off a flight after refusing to turn off his phone. The actor said he was playing Words with Friends.

His most recent brush with the law is not the first case involving Mr Baldwin slugging someone.

In 1995 he was acquitted of misdemeanour battery charges for punching a photographer in self-defence.