Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sanders: 'The President adores Jewish Americans as part of his own family'

The White House has angrily rejected suggestions President Donald Trump's rhetoric could be to blame for a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday it was "outrageous" to suggest that Mr Trump or his language was at all responsible.

She said the president and first lady will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where 11 people died on Saturday.

Suspected gunman Robert Bowers has made his first court appearance in court.

The mass shooting is being called the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history.

"The president is not responsible for these acts," Mrs Sanders said repeatedly during Monday's news conference when a reporter put it to her that the president's rhetoric could play a part in the Pittsburgh attack, or a recent mail bomb scare.

"I think it's irresponsible to blame the president and members of his administration for those heinous acts."

Shackled to a wheelchair

Analysis by Jane O'Brien, BBC News

Robert Bowers arrived shackled to a wheelchair wearing a blue shirt. His hands were untied to enable him to sign his name.

It's OK, I can scribble, he said.

The hearing lasted only a few minutes to set a date for Thursday when the prosecution will bring evidence.

He was slightly hunched and looked down when addressed by the judge, who asked if he wanted to hear the complaint against him.

His lawyers declined and Mr Bowers was remanded into the custody of the sheriff with no bail. He faces federal murder and assault charges which could carry the death penalty.

He was shot and injured during an exchange of fire with police as he tried to leave the Tree of Life Synagogue, where it is alleged he killed 11 worshippers in America's worst hate crime against Jews.

The press secretary's voice cracked with emotion as she spoke of how the president "adores" Jewish Americans.

During his first court appearance on Monday, Mr Bowers waived his detention hearing and has requested a public defender, US media reported.

A hearing has been scheduled for 1 November.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rabbi Doris Dyen: 'I'm broken and I can't pray'