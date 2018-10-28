Pittsburgh shooting: Who are the victims?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A vigil at the White House took place on Saturday night after the Pittsburgh shooting

Pennsylvania authorities have named the eight men and three women who were killed at a synagogue on Saturday.

Suspect Robert Bowers, 46, is in custody and faces 29 criminal counts for what is thought to be the worst anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

Allegheny County chief medical examiner Dr Karl Williams said two brothers and a husband and wife are among the dead.

The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97 years old.

Who are the victims?

Dr Williams named the 11 at a press conference on Sunday:

Joyce Fienberg , 75

, 75 Richard Gottfried , 65

, 65 Rose Mallinger , 97

, 97 Jerry Rabinowitz , 66

, 66 Cecil Rosenthal , 59

, 59 David Rosenthal , 54, brother of Cecil

, 54, brother of Cecil Bernice Simon , 84

, 84 Sylvan Simon , 86, husband of Bernice

, 86, husband of Bernice Daniel Stein , 71

, 71 Melvin Wax , 88

, 88 Irving Younger, 69

Joyce Fienberg

Ms Fienberg was the widow of Stephen Fienberg, a statistics professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

According to his obituary on the university's website, Professor Fienberg died in 2016 and his funeral service was held at the Tree of Life synagogue that December.

He and his wife had two sons, Anthony and Howard, and six grandchildren.

Ms Fienberg reportedly lived in Oakland, a district west of the university where her husband worked.

Skip Twitter post by @JasonConnorPhD Joyce and Steve Fienberg were like parents to all of his students. We knew we had a place for dinner or a hug or wine and and talk. Such caring sweet gentle generous souls. 2 sons lost a mom senselessly. But about 60 of Steve’s students lost a mom too. Peace be with you Joyce — JasonConnorPhD (@JasonConnorPhD) October 28, 2018 Report

Jerry Rabinowitz

Dr Rabinowitz ran a family medical practice in Bloomfield, a short drive north-west from the Tree of Life synagogue.

An article written by a patient, Ben Schmitt, has appeared on the Pittsburgh Tribune website, praising Dr Rabinowitz for his kindness and his care.

"Kind and funny, Dr. Rabinowitz completely personified the term 'bedside manner'," the article reads.

Other patients also took to social media to tell stories about their doctor.

Skip Twitter post by @giimoozaabi One of the victims of the shooting at #TreeOfLifeSynagogue was my family physician, Jerry Rabinowitz. I just had an appointment with him earlier this month. I asked him if he was going to retire soon and he said, 'no, I'm not going anywhere.' An awesome doctor taken from us. — The Guitar Lovin Man (@giimoozaabi) October 28, 2018 Report

Cecil and David Rosenthal

The brothers, 59 and 54 respectively, were both reportedly from Squirrel Hill.

According to the Washington Post, both had learning disabilities and had been attending the synagogue since they were young children.

Cecil and David served as honorary chairs when Tree of Life held special services for adults with disabilities, the piece says.

Tributes have appeared on Twitter to the siblings.

Skip Twitter post by @PhishVanGundy Cecil and David Rosenthal were permanent fixtures of Tree of Life congregation. Both spent their entire lives in that building. Friendly beyond words. Neither man had one ounce of hate in their hearts. I grieve for these men. They will be missed. — bp (@PhishVanGundy) October 28, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @jereichwrites Cecil Rosenthal used to greet people at the door before services, not out of obligation, but out of joy. He called my step-dad his “BFF” and made sure to say hi to him every day. He frequently confided to him his fear of dying. #TreeOfLifeSynagogue #TreeOfLifeShooting — SPOOK.E. Reich (@jereichwrites) October 28, 2018 Report

Bernice and Sylvan Simon

The married couple reportedly lived in Wilkinsburg, a Pittsburgh district east of the synagogue.

Daniel Stein

According to a Pittsburgh Tribune article, Mr Stein served as president of the New Light Congregation, a conservative Jewish synagogue in Squirrel Hill which holds services at the Tree of Life.

"He was very active and he did everything," nephew Steven Halle told the paper. "He was there every Saturday for services."

Mr Stein was reportedly a new grandfather.

Melvin Wax

Mr Wax was also reportedly an active and well-known New Light congregant.

A friend, Myron Snider, described the retired accountant as a "sweet, sweet guy" and unfailingly generous.

"When my daughters were younger, they would go to him, and he would help them with their federal income tax every year," Mr Snider was quoted by the Associated Press as saying. "Never charged them."