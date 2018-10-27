Pittsburgh shooting: What we know so far

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Residents are still being advised to stay at home after the shooting

A gunman has entered a Pittsburgh synagogue and opened fire, leaving "multiple casualties", police said.

Three officers are among those hurt at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill. So far, there are no confirmed details on fatalities.

The gunman is reportedly a heavy-set, bearded white man. Some US media organisations have identified him but he has not been officially named.

Here's what we know so far about the shooting.

What happened?

Police have released few details about the shooting.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at about 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT), during a service.

Residents are still being advised to stay at home, although the gunman is now in custody after surrendering to the authorities.

Three police officers are among the wounded.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Togneri, a spokesman for the Pittsburgh Police Department: "Multiple casualties - three officers shot"

What is the synagogue?

The Tree of Life was set up more than 150 years ago, its website says.

It merged with nearby Or L'Simcha congregation about five years ago, to form the Tree of Life - Or L'Simcha Congregation.

The synagogue is in Pittsburgh's east-end Squirrel Hill area, which has a large Jewish community dating back to the 1920s.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's president Jeff Finkelstein told reporters up to 50 or 60 people regularly worshipped there on Saturday morning.

According to the calendar on its website, Shabbat morning services were scheduled between 09:45 and 12:00.

A Shabbat training programme for children "in kindergarten through 7th grade" was set to run from 10:15 to 11:45, at which attendees learn prayers, take part in the service and study the Torah.