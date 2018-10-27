Image copyright Google Image caption The Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh

A gunman has entered a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, police report.

Emergency services arrived at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at about 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT), according to reports.

There are multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Pittsburgh police department said.

According to police radio, the gunman has now surrendered and is in police custody.

Police had warned people to stay in their homes during the incident at the synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

US President Donald Trump tweeted to say that he was watching events.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

A service was taking place at the time of the shooting, according to the synagogue's official website.