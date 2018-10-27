Pittsburgh shooting: Casualties at Squirrel Hill synagogue
A gunman has entered a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, police report.
Emergency services arrived at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at about 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT), according to reports.
There are multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Pittsburgh police department said.
According to police radio, the gunman has now surrendered and is in police custody.
Police had warned people to stay in their homes during the incident at the synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.
US President Donald Trump tweeted to say that he was watching events.
A service was taking place at the time of the shooting, according to the synagogue's official website.