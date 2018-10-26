Person arrested over US mail-bombings

A person has been arrested in connection with a mail-bombing campaign aimed at Trump critics, US officials say.

Twelve packages have been sent to figures such as former president Barack Obama and actor Robert de Niro in recent days.

The latest two were found in Florida and New York City on Friday.

The incidents come less than two weeks before the US mid-term elections, with politics highly polarised.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

