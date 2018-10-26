Image copyright UJA Federation of Greater Toronto Image caption Barry and Honey Sherman

The family of a murdered Canadian billionaire and his wife are offering a C$10m ($7.6m; £6m) award for information leading to an arrest.

Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife Honey, 70, were found strangled in their Toronto home on 15 December.

The family's lawyer announced the reward on Friday after eight months of silence from family and police.

"We're trying to light the fire" to get people to come forward," said the family's counsel Brian Greenspan.

Mr Greenspan said a tip line will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and leads will be vetted before being passed onto Toronto police.

The couple's death was initially thought to be a murder-suicide.

Police say it was a targeted double homicide.

Interest in the mysterious and violent of deaths of two of the city's most prominent philanthropists remains high, despite the lack of any updates from Toronto police investigators since last January.

What do we know so far?

The couple were found strangled in their Toronto home on 15 December, both fully clothed, hanging by belts on the pool deck.

Autopsies revealed they had both died from ligature neck compression, or strangulation with material.

Police investigators had found no sign of forced entry on any access points to the home.

Toronto police have said the couple were last seen alive on the evening of 13 December and had no communication with family after that point.

Who were the Shermans?

One of Canada's richest men, Mr Sherman was the founder and chairman of pharmaceutical giant Apotex, which sells generic medicines around the world.

A gifted student, Mr Sherman entered the trade through his uncle's Empire Laboratories, working for him while still at university before buying the company when his uncle died.

He went on to sell Empire, creating Apotex, the company that made him a billionaire and which now employs more than 10,000 people.

But he became embroiled in a family dispute, with his uncle's children seeking a stake in Apotex, arguing they had been cheated. A judge threw out their claim late last year.

Mr Sherman was posthumously awarded the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest civilian honours, in December.

The couple were well-know philanthropists and Mrs Sherman was a board member for several hospitals, charities and Jewish organisations. The couple had four children and have given millions to charity.