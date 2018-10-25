Suspect package 'found at De Niro restaurant'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption US reports say actor Robert De Niro's restaurant has been sent a suspected explosive device

A suspect package similar to those sent to CNN and senior Democrats has been sent to a New York restaurant owned by the actor Robert De Niro, US media say.

Citing police sources, NBC said a device arrived at the Tribeca Grill early on Thursday local time.

If linked to previous packages, this would be the eighth explosive device sent to a perceived critic of President Trump.

De Niro is a vocal Trump opponent, and once called him "a national disaster".

The New York Police Department said the restaurant building was empty at the time the suspicious device arrived, NBC reports.

The series of bomb alerts began on Monday, when explosive devices were sent to locations in New York, the Washington DC area and Florida, authorities said on Wednesday.

The first was found near the home of billionaire businessman George Soros, a major Democratic Party donor.

Other devices were sent to the following individuals, according to the FBI:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former President Barack Obama

Former CIA Director John Brennan, care of CNN

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Liberal philanthropist and financier George Soros (on Monday)

None of the devices has gone off. The FBI has launched a manhunt for their sender.

President Donald Trump responded on Wednesday telling the media to end the "constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Pence: 'Those responsible will be brought to justice'

Mr Trump also called for more civility in public life, saying: "Those engaged in the political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective.

"No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historic villains, which is done often."

However, the president made no specific reference to the intended recipients of the packages.