A suspected explosive device was discovered at the New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, law enforcement officials tell US media.

A suspicious package was also reportedly sent to the office of former President Barack Obama.

It comes two days after a bomb was sent to the home of liberal philanthropist and financier George Soros at his home in the suburbs of New York City.

Mr Clinton is a former US president and Mrs Clinton ran for president in 2016.

The New York Times reports the first device was discovered by a technician who screens the mail sent to the Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York - about 40 miles (65km) north of New York City.

It was not immediately clear where the suspicious packages were found.

