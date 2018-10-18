Image copyright Oregon Zoo Image caption Chameleon

A zoo in the US state of Oregon has posted images of X-rays of its animals taken during routine health checks.

Oregon Zoo said X-rays were sometimes taken during health assessments and had proved to be a useful diagnostic tool that also helped minimise time under anaesthesia.

Image copyright Oregon Zoo Image caption Rodrigues flying fox

Image copyright Oregon Zoo Image caption Ball python

Image copyright Oregon Zoo Image caption Tail of a beaver

Image copyright Oregon Zoo Image caption Toco toucan

All pictures copyright