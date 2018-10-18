Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steve Penny resigned as head of USA Gymnastics over the Larry Nassar abuse scandal

The former president and CEO of USA Gymnastics has been arrested for tampering with evidence in relation to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Steve Penny had been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly removing documents from a training centre during the investigation into the disgraced former team doctor. The arrest was made in Tennessee on Wednesday.

The files have not been recovered.

Nassar has been sentenced to more than 300 years for molesting young gymnasts.

Mr Penny resigned as head of USA Gymnastics in 2017 during the investigation into Nassar, who assaulted over 300 women under the guise of medical treatment at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

According to the indictment, Mr Penny removed documents relating to Nassar's activities at the Karolyi Ranch training facility in Walker County, Texas with "the purpose of impairing the ongoing investigation by destroying or hiding the documents".

Mr Penny is awaiting transfer to Texas, where faces between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 (£7,635) if found guilty.