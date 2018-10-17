Image copyright AFP Image caption Mrs Trump recently toured four African nations in her first major solo trip

A plane carrying US First Lady Melania Trump was forced to turn around and land after the cabin filled with smoke.

"Everything is fine and everyone is safe," a spokesperson for Mrs Trump has said, adding that a "minor mechanical issue" was to blame.

Reporters on board the flight were given wet towels and "told to hold them over their faces if the smell became too strong," an NBC journalist said.

Mrs Trump was due in Philadelphia to meet families affected by opioid abuse.

Officials say the visit will still go ahead despite the presidential aircraft having to return to the airbase it had set off from minutes earlier in Maryland.

"She got on another plane. I said 'I hope this plane is better than the first one'," President Donald Trump has told Fox News.

One of the journalists travelling alongside the first lady as part of the press pack earlier tweeted a photo of them being "calmly led off the tarmac" from that first flight.

A crew member is quoted by US media as saying a "malfunctioning comms unit that had overheated" was the cause of the issue, but the White House has not confirmed this.

Mrs Trump recently made her first major solo trip abroad to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.