Image copyright Submitted by Andrea Reid Image caption Pianist Scott Cushnie

A missing Canadian has returned after his family held his funeral, leaving one question: who did they bury?

Police believe the body belonged to pianist Scott Cushnie, 80, who has been missing since August.

The coroner's office says the body is being exhumed so a positive identification can be made.

Friends and family of the Toronto musician say if he were alive, he would have "had a laugh" and they hold no hard feelings towards the other family.

Mr Cushnie's long-time friend Andrea Reid told the BBC that she got a call from police last week explaining that they believed they had found him - and that he had been accidentally buried by the wrong family.

Police told her that last August a man was taken to hospital by a passing ambulance after the driver spotted him falling in the middle of the road. He had died by the time they arrived at hospital.

Meanwhile, a family was also searching for their loved one. Police called them to identify the body in the morgue, and the body was released to their care. Police have not identified the family for privacy reasons.

"When he died he was released to his family and they made funeral arrangements," police spokeswoman Jenifferjit Sidhu confirmed.

Months later, the man the family thought they had buried returned alive, leading police to contact Ms Reid, who had been leading the search for Mr Cushnie.

"In a lot of ways this was actually a big relief, because I wasn't under the impression that he was alive any more and my fears about what could have happened to him were running rampant," she said.

"To know that an ambulance was right there when he had his accident, and he was given immediate care, and he's been cared for this whole time, was actually a really nice comfort."

Image copyright Submitted by Andrea Reid Image caption Scott Cushnie (foreground) has played piano professionally since the 1950s

Mr Cushnie was well known in Toronto's music community. Born blind, he played piano professionally in blues and rock bands since the 1950s, and has shared the stage with greats such as Aerosmith and Duane Allman.

Ms Reid formed a close friendship with Mr Cushnie over music, with the elder Mr Cushnie becoming her piano mentor and teaching her the blues. She also became his de-facto manager, helping him book gigs and get to appointments.

He was living in an independent senior's flat in Toronto when he went missing, and was in good health.

Mr Cushnie left behind no spouse or children, but he was close with his siblings and nieces and nephews, and well-loved by many friends.

The coroner's office is still working on identifying the body that was buried, but Ms Reid says there is little doubt in her mind that it is him. She saw some of the effects that were collected, and recognised his house keys.

Ms Reid says she's spoken to his family and there is no ill-will about the mistake. Ultimately, she believes Mr Cushnie would find the mistaken burial funny.

"He was a man with an incredible sense of humour... if he had read about this story he would have had a laugh," she said.