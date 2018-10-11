Hurricane Michael, the most powerful ever to hit north-west Florida, brought devastation as it made landfall in the US on Wednesday, bringing winds of 155mph (250km/h).

Stilt houses along the shore at Alligator Point in Franklin County were pummelled by strong waves as Hurricane Michael arrived.

The community of Shell Point continued to be pounded by strong winds and powerful waves several hours after the storm initially made landfall.

Panama City - also in Florida - was one of the worst-hit areas, where roofs were torn from buildings, including at this convenience store.

Devastation in Panama City included fallen lampposts that were snapped at their bases and streets covered with parts of buildings that had been ripped off.

In other parts of the city, people waded through streets left flooded after the hurricane passed through the area.

Roads were littered with debris, damaged vehicles and fallen trees as a result of the powerful storm.

Some buildings were reportedly not built to withstand a storm above category three strength - when Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida, it was a category four storm.

