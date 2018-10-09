Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

He told reporters in the Oval Office that she would be leaving the post at the end of the year after doing "an incredible job".

Joined by the former South Carolina governor in the Oval Office, he invited her to come back in a different role. "You can have your pick," he said.

Mrs Haley was confirmed as US envoy to the UN in January 2017.

Mr Trump said Mrs Haley had told him six months ago she wanted to take some time off.

Her exit comes after she served as the temporary president of the UN Security Council for one month.

Mrs Haley's Twitter bio has already removed all references to her role as UN ambassador.

In April, she clashed with the White House when a Trump aide suggested she had prematurely announced a new round of sanctions against Russia.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Mrs Haley had gotten "ahead of the curve" by previewing the policy, putting her remarks down to "momentary confusion".

She fired back hours later telling Fox News: "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump and Mrs Haley appeared together at the UN General Assembly last month

The daughter of immigrants from India, Mrs Haley was a frequent and early critic of Mr Trump during his election campaign whilst she served as the Republican governor of South Carolina.

In December 2017, she said that the women who had accused Mr Trump of sexual assault "should be heard".

At one point she suggested that Mr Trump's rhetoric could trigger a world war.