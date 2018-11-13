Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán was extradited to the US after his last, and possibly final, escape

The trial of drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is to begin in New York under intense security.

Guzmán was arrested in January 2016 after escaping from prison through a tunnel five months earlier.

The Mexican is accused of being behind the all-powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, which prosecutors say was the biggest supplier of drugs to the States.

Key associates, including one of his former lieutenants, are expected to testify against him.

