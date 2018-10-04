Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows former rap label boss Marion "Suge" Knight running over two men with his pick-up truck - the man in this clip survived

Ex-rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight showed no emotion as he was sentenced for a hit-and-run amid emotional statements from his victim's family.

The daughter of one victim called Knight a "truly a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species" as Knight received 28 years behind bars.

In September, Knight pleaded no contest to a 2015 fatal hit-and-run on the set of the film Straight Outta Compton.

His record label helped launch rappers including Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg.

The 55-year-old founder of Death Row Records had reached a plea deal last month with investigators over the driving attack, which left one man dead and another with serious injuries.

The deal allowed him to avoid charges of murder and attempted murder with his pick-up truck in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Compton.

The incident happened after an argument over the making of Straight Outta Compton, a biopic about rap group NWA.

Plea deal for hit-and-run rap mogul

'Menace to society'

Crystal Carter, a daughter of victim Terry Carter, addressed Knight during the hearing in an LA courthouse on Thursday.

"You're unrepentant," Ms Carter said. "Your callous actions took my dad's life away."

She told the judge that Knight deserved more than 28 years in jail.

"He is truly a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species," she said.

"He murdered my dad in cold blood and is a menace to society."

Mr Carter's widow told local media that thinking about the crime still makes her "feel numb".

"I really don't want him to ever leave jail. I hope he spends the rest of his life there," she said.

Throughout the sentencing hearing, Knight sat silently wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and a large crucifix.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sales and profits for Knight's Death Row Records declined after he was imprisoned in 1996

The maximum penalty for voluntary manslaughter in California is 11 years.

But the sentence was doubled because of Knight's prior convictions under the state's three-strikes law, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said.

What happened in the hit-and-run?

Footage of the incident captured by security cameras show Knight's vehicle pulling up to the drive-in hamburger shop, with one of the victims approaching the driver's side window. Following what appears to be a brief discussion, a struggle then ensues.

Knight's truck is seen going into reverse, throwing the man to the ground. It then moves forward, driving over his legs and slams into the other victim, who was killed.

Knight turned himself in to authorities a day after the incident. His attorneys had said he was acting in self-defence and was fleeing armed attackers when he ran over Mr Carter and Cle "Bone" Sloan.

Mr Sloan denied claims he was carrying a gun during the confrontation.