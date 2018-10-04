Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The "drunk" birds had been snacking on fermented berries

A US town has warned its residents not to be too concerned about drunk-looking birds stumbling around town.

Police in the northern Minnesota town of Gilbert say they have received reports of birds "flying into windows, cars and acting confused".

The intoxicated state of the birds is due to berries fermenting ahead of time due to an earlier than usual frost.

Younger birds cannot handle the toxins as well as older birds, local police chief Ty Techar said in a statement.

"There is no need to call law enforcement about these birds as they should sober up within a short period of time," he added.

However, the department did suggest a number of fictional birds residents should call the police department about, if spotted:

Local residents commenting on the post reported seeing intoxicated birds around town.

"Oh my! That explains all the birds bouncing off my window lately," said one resident.

"This explains why I have hit seven birds with my car this week," another commented.

You may also like: