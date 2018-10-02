'Ricin poison' packages sent to Pentagon

Image copyright Getty Images

Two packages containing a suspicious substance have been found at a Pentagon mail screening facility and sent to the FBI analysis, officials say.

The envelopes, which contained the deadly poison ricin according to officials cited by US media, were discovered on Monday.

The screening area is not inside the main building, which contains offices of high ranking military officials.

The facility is now under quarantine, defence officials said on Tuesday.

The packages were detected by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, according to Pentagon Col Rob Manning.

All mail delivered on Monday is currently under quarantine, and "poses no threat to Pentagon personnel," he said.

The envelopes were addressed to Defence Secretary James Mattis and Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson, US media report.

Ricin is made from the leftover by-products of castor oil.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "It would take a deliberate act to make ricin and use it to poison people."

The federal agency said it can be manufactured into a weapon in the form of a powder, mist or pellet.

Two people were taken to the hospital after apparently being exposed to a white powdery substance in an office building at 3200 SW Fwy. The 9th floor of the Phoenix Tower has been evacuated as HFD HazMat is responding to the scene working to determine the nature of the substance. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2018

Also on Tuesday, two people at Republican Senator Ted Cruz's office in Houston, Texas, were taken to hospital after coming into contact with a "white powdery substance", officials say.

The Houston Fire Department tweeted that a hazardous materials crew is on scene at the evacuated office building.