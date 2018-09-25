Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption President Trump: "The second accuser doesn’t even know, she thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not."

US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on a woman who accuses his Supreme Court nominee of misconduct as she was intoxicated and "messed up".

"The second accuser has nothing," Mr Trump told reporters at the UN. "She admits that she was drunk."

On Sunday, a former Yale classmate said Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the 1980s.

On Thursday, Judge Kavanaugh and another accuser from his high school years testify before a US Senate panel.

"The second accuser doesn't even know, she thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not," Mr Trump said during a UN meeting on Tuesday.

"This is a person and this is a series of statements that's gonna take one of the most talented, one of the greatest intellects from a judicial standpoint in our country, going to keep him off the United States Supreme Court."

On Sunday, Deborah Ramirez, a Yale university classmate of Judge Kavanaugh, told the New Yorker that he had once exposed himself to her at a dormitory party.

Ms Ramirez, 53, said she ended up touching his genitals while attempting to push him away.

The article said Ms Ramirez acknowledges gaps in her memory caused by alcohol that night.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump called the new report "a con game being played by the Democrats".

"She said she was totally inebriated," he said of Ms Ramirez. "She doesn't know if it was him but it might have him. Oh gee, lets not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that."