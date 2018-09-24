Image copyright Court exhibit Image caption Dellen Millard at Millardair

A former Canadian millionaire and twice-convicted murderer has been convicted of killing his father, whose death was initially ruled a suicide.

Dellen Millard wept when he heard the judge pronounce him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his father Wayne Millard.

Millard is already serving two life sentences for the first-degree murders of Laura Babcock and Tim Bosma.

He inherited the family fortune after his father was found shot in the head.

The 2012 death was originally ruled a suicide, but on Monday an Ontario Superior Court judge found him guilty of shooting his father in the eye while he slept.

Millard was the one who told police his father had been depressed and an alcoholic.

"He carried some great sadness with him throughout life that I never knew - he never wanted to share that with me," he told police the day after his father died.

But employees at MillardAir, the family's aviation company, said there had been tensions between Millard and his father, according to a CBC investigation.

Six months later, the disappearance of Tim Bosma set off a chain of police investigations that would eventually lead to Millard being charged with triple murders.

Bosma had met Millard and Millard's friend Mark Smich to sell them his truck in May 2013. When he did not come home, his wife filed a police report.

Millard and Smich were both found guilty of his murder in 2016; they were also found guilty of murdering Millard's ex Laura Babcock, who had disappeared in July 2012, a few months before the death of Wayne Millard.

Babcock's body was never found, and remains found on a property owned by Millard were too charred to be able to be positively identified.

Prosecutors believe Millard and Smich shot both of them and incinerated their bodies.

Smich was not charged in the death of Millard's father.