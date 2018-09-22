Image copyright Researchgate.net/ Getty Image caption Brett Kavanaugh denies the allegations by Christine Blasey Ford

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has agreed to testify against him next week.

Lawyers for Dr Christine Blasey Ford said she accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee's request to appear before them to be questioned on the alleged attack at a party in 1982.

Some reports say she will testify on Wednesday or Thursday.

Her allegations have delayed the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.