Brett Kavanaugh: Judge accuser agrees to testify next week
- 22 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has agreed to testify against him next week.
Lawyers for Dr Christine Blasey Ford said she accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee's request to appear before them to be questioned on the alleged attack at a party in 1982.
Some reports say she will testify on Wednesday or Thursday.
Her allegations have delayed the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.