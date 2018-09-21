Image copyright AFP Image caption Rosenstein: "There is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment"

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has denied a report alleging he discussed ousting President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment.

America's second most senior law official said it was "inaccurate and factually incorrect".

The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, also said Mr Rosenstein had suggested secretly recording Mr Trump to expose chaos in the White House.

The claims relate to the period when Mr Trump fired FBI chief James Comey.

Mr Comey had been overseeing the FBI investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mr Trump referred to the "Russia thing" when asked why he was removed.

What does the paper allege?

It says Mr Rosenstein discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment, a US constitutional clause providing for the removal of a president if he is unfit for office.

It also says he suggested secretly recording Mr Trump to expose White House turmoil and dysfunction.

The suggestions came during meetings and conversations with justice department and FBI officials, the paper says, citing as sources several people who were either briefed on the events or on memos relating to them and who had insisted on anonymity.

Correspondents say Mr Trump might see the article as vindication of his belief there is a "deep state" seeking to unseat him. But he has also in the past railed at stories, in the New York Times and Washington Post in particular, that tap anonymous sources for their material.

How did Mr Rosenstein respond?

Mr Rosenstein issued a statement saying: "The New York Times's story is inaccurate and factually incorrect.

"I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda.

"But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment."

Will Trump sack Rosenstein?

Analysis by Anthony Zurcher, BBC Washington

Donald Trump has spent a lot of time disparaging "fake news" reports from the "failing" New York Times largely based on anonymous sources. It will be interesting to see how he responds to an article that seemingly confirms his suspicions that members of his own administration are out to get him.

Or maybe they're not. It all depends on whether you believe sources who talked to people who were in the room when Rod Rosenstein reportedly entertained notions of secretly taping the president or organising a constitutional manoeuvre to remove Mr Trump from office.

On some level, it doesn't matter if the reports are true. They alter events and perceptions either way. Mr Rosenstein has been on thin ice with the president for so long his feet probably have frostbite. The New York Times story could be the ominous crack that presages a plunge into the cold abyss.

Given Mr Rosenstein's position overseeing Robert Mueller and the Russia probe, any move against him by the president would be fraught with political peril. The president has vowed that he won't make a decision about Jeff Sessions until after the mid-term elections in November. Would that reluctance extend to the attorney general's second in command?