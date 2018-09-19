Two women have been arrested after they were caught selling edible drugs in a church in the US state of Georgia.

Ebony Cooper and Leah Pressley were caught selling cereal treats, brownies, and puddings laced with marijuana, police say.

The arrests occurred at an event the church in the city of Savannah was holding for local entrepreneurs.

Police arrested the women after the event and they face felony drugs charges.

In a Facebook post, the Chatham-Savannah counter narcotics team