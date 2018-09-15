Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hurricane Florence seen off the US east coast, over the Atlantic Ocean

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina on Friday, drenching the East Coast area of the United States.

Five deaths have been linked to the storm and thousands of people spent the night in emergency shelters.

Originally categorised as a hurricane, Florence has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for 1.7 million people as it moves across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Here is a selection of striking images from when it hit.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Many residents in affected areas boarded up their homes and businesses before the storm hit

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The storm caused many roads, towns, and cities to be flooded

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some North Carolina residents had to be evacuated by emergency teams

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Around 150 people were trapped in their houses in the North Carolina city of New Bern

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Water from the nearby Neuse River flooded the city

Image copyright Reuters Image caption New Bern's streets were flooded during the heavy rainfall

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boats were carried by the force of the winds from New Bern's docks on to the city's streets

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some residents were reluctant to evacuate because not all shelters accept pets

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Trees were downed across North Carolina amid high winds

Image copyright AFP Image caption People watch as a neighbour is rescued after a tree fell on his home in Wilmington, North Carolina

Hurricanes A guide to the world's deadliest storms Hurricanes are violent storms that can bring devastation to coastal areas, threatening lives, homes and businesses. Hurricanes develop from thunderstorms, fuelled by warm, moist air as they cross sub-tropical waters.

Warm air rises into the storm. Air swirls in to fill the low pressure in the storm, sucking air in and upwards, reinforcing the low pressure. The storm rotates due to the spin of the earth and energy from the warm ocean increases wind speeds as it builds. When winds reach 119km/h (74mph), it is known as a hurricane - in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific - or a typhoon in the Western Pacific. "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face. Well, we're about to get punched in the face."

Florida Mayor Bob Buckhorn, ahead of Hurricane Irma (2017) The central eye of calmer weather is surrounded by a wall of rainstorms.

This eyewall has the fastest winds below it and violent currents of air rising through it. A mound of water piles up below the eye which is unleashed as the storm reaches land.

These storm surges can cause more damage from flooding than the winds. "Urgent warning about the rapid rise of water on the SW FL coast with the passage of #Irma's eye. MOVE AWAY FROM THE WATER!"

Tweet from the National Hurricane Center The size of hurricanes is mainly measured by the Saffir-Simpson scale - other scales are used in Asia Pacific and Australia. Winds 119-153km/h

Some minor flooding, little structural damage.

Storm surge +1.2m-1.5m Winds 154-177km/h

Roofs and trees could be damaged.

Storm surge +1.8m-2.4m Winds 178-208km/h

Houses suffer damage, severe flooding

Storm surge +2.7m-3.7m Hurricane Sandy (2012) caused $71bn damage in the Caribbean and New York Winds 209-251km/h

Some roofs destroyed and major structural damage to houses.

Storm surge +4m-5.5m Hurricane Ike (2008) hit Caribbean islands and Louisiana and was blamed for at least 195 deaths Winds 252km/h+

Serious damage to buildings, severe flooding further inland.

Storm surge +5.5m Hurricane Irma (2017) caused devastation in Caribbean islands, leaving thousands homeless "For everyone thinking they can ride this storm out, I have news for you: that will be one of the biggest mistakes you can make in your life."

Image copyright AFP Image caption The storm continued its way across the Carolinas, sending waves crashing against this pier in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

