Image copyright Botham Shem Jean/Facebook Image caption Botham Shem Jean grew up on the Caribbean island of St Lucia

Dallas police have been accused of smear tactics after court documents revealed marijuana was found in a man's flat where he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

Lawyers for 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean said police were trying to "criminalise the victim".

Officer Amber Guyger, who shot him, says she mistook his apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder.

She has been charged with manslaughter and has been released on bail.

A search was conducted at Mr Jean's apartment after the deadly shooting.

Court documents released on Thursday showed that police had found a small amount of marijuana at the property, along with other items such as a lunch box and laptop.

Lawyer Lee Merritt, who represents the family of Botham Jean, said this showed investigators were trying to discredit the victim.

"They immediately began looking to smear him," he said.

Civil rights groups and activists have been outraged by the news. Many were also angered by a tweet from a local outlet of the conservative-leaning Fox News.

Several asked why the discovery of drugs was relevant to the case.

Skip Twitter post by @ACLU This is an attack on an innocent man who was killed by a cop for simply existing in his own home. PERIOD.



Botham Jean should still be alive and Black. Lives. Matter. https://t.co/F5MFtHABzX — ACLU (@ACLU) September 14, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @delaneytarr If Botham Jean was a white man, would the media portray him as a drug user, or as the homicide VICTIM he is?



I think we all know the answer. https://t.co/v8FkufNIEw — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) September 14, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @shaunking Let me better explain this to you.



Hours after a stranger shot #BothamJean IN HIS APARTMENT, police got a search warrant to search HIS APARTMENT.



They began their investigation into HIS MURDER by searching through HIS belongings. https://t.co/XMx5r6k8uc — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 13, 2018 Report

Cornell William Brooks, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, cited the notorious case of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old who was murdered after a white woman accused him of making lewd remarks and touching her.

Skip Twitter post by @CornellWBrooks This is the postmortem character assassination of #BothamJean .



This character attack is like when Emmet Till was accused of leering at a White woman (who lied) to legitimate his lynching.



An after death marijuana possession charge does NOT legitimate a homicide. @nytimes https://t.co/Wk5P604nr0 — Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) September 14, 2018 Report

Family and friends paid tribute to Mr Jean at his funeral on Thursday, which was held at a church in a district of Dallas.

He grew up on the Caribbean island of St Lucia and went on to work for the professional services giant PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Michael Griffin, minister at the Singing Hills Church of Christ, said Mr Jean was "a light in a dark room", CBS reported,

"Celebrate the life of this young man. Celebrate the fact that God gave the world this young, energetic, smart, educated, talented, young man of God," he told those present.